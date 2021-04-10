As you age I think it’s normal to think more about your dad and the things he enjoyed. Every morning of his life, Dad would go to the same shop to have breakfast. It was Lee’s Sandwich in Kannapolis, the home of Dale Earnhardt, who would frequent the shop on occasion when he was still running the dirt tracks in Concord.
Dad never had to say what he wanted. They knew because he had the same thing every morning. They called him “Mac” because his last name was McDaniel, so it was “Mac” for short.
This went on until he died at the age of 74. Fast forward nearly 60 years and I feel like I have entered my dad’s world. For nearly a year now I have gone to The Midland Bistro in Southern Pines. I have the same breakfast every morning; they never have to ask what I want and they call me “Mac.”
Many of the same people are there off-and-on during the week, but none every morning like me. The staff is friendly and always seek to please. My dad would enjoy it as well.
Thank you, Midland Bistro, for completing my journey back in time. So good to have great memories.
Keith McDaniel
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
