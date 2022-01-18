Conservatives are the Luddites of intellectual progress and capital seeking to destroy the “new” for the “old,” in their mind, when things were easily understood, change was not interfering with “what works,” at least for some.
The successful acquisitive class uses inherited economic and intellectual capital to keep things the same, the, “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” mentality. And the things that “ain’t broke” are historically the benefits that have accrued to this group over time that are being threatened.
Mainly the issue is power. Conservatives insist that what’s past is sacred, even if it’s meaningless — not cracked up to be what it purports — like the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, etc. There was a class bias
Involved in the American Revolution.
Things change and grow old, the center cannot hold and chaos — the chaos of change — wreaks havoc in established societie,s thus pitting old values, mores, etc., against the new.
Bob Katrin, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
