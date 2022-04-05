A small group of dissidents during the pandemic, led by a school board member, has attempted many times to disrupt our educational system, land sales and our public health system. If a person or persons oppose them, they attempt to strangle them with lawsuits or stalking charges.
I am a veteran journalist whose career has run the gamut from The Fayetteville Observer, to national magazines, to a reporter for two Hollywood guilds. Last year, Sandhills Community College mounted an exhibition of my published work. Because of that, I returned to reporting.
I have been active with the Health Department. I am also writing about the pandemic. My niece is an internationally known pediatric allergist who is involved in the testing of vaccines.
Because of my work, I have been targeted by the anti vaxxers and anti maskers in our community. They are desperately trying to get on the health board using free-speech pleas. By their comments at public meetings, they are against medical professionals.
They have tried to neutralize me by attempting to have me charged with stalking. They have failed miserably, and only gained me support from police and magistrates who have provided me with North Carolina statutes. I have had my name brought up publicly by others regarding “stalking” charges for which I was never charged.
As a reporter, I observe people and I see people in our community from all demographics wearing masks in optional periods. I hope the community will realize these dissidents are the tigers within our gates who are funded by outside groups who want to create chaos in our society.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
