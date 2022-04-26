I would like to express my gratitude to all of the volunteers and community members who worked so hard to make the Board of Education candidate forum held on April 21 a success.
The Moore County NAACP and PSA: Public School Advocates were proud co-sponsors of the event, and we appreciate everyone who attended or streamed the meeting online.
I thank candidates Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson for showing up and being willing to speak with the community and answer tough questions.
I am deeply disappointed that Pauline Bruno, Ken Benway and Forrest Leach refused to honor their commitments to attend. Their absence spoke volumes about who they are and how they will serve on the Board of Education if elected.
If they are unwilling to engage people of color and public school supporters as candidates, I have no expectation they intend to serve those groups as board members.
Cheryl Christy-Bowman, PSA: Public School Advocates, West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
