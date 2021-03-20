We all need to thank U.S. Sen. Richard Burr for upholding his oath to the Constitution and the rule of law and not let him be censured for doing what is right. He refused to be a pawn of Mr. Trump.
I’m not sure what happened to the Republican Party under the term of Mr. Trump but the great Republican presidents of the past are turning over in their graves because they’ve gone so far off the rails and turned into a party of fascism. Why has this country become so gullible to believe that socialism is so bad when most civilized countries in the world are socialist, e.g.; Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, public schools, public roads, police, fire and the military.
What Mr. Trump tried to do on Jan. 6 with his riots was exactly what Adolf Hitler did in Germany and he also failed his first time. Our country has become too hateful and judgmental, and as the Bible verse says, “Judge not lest ye be judged.”
Let’s get back to being a country of laws and common sense and not of a cult.
Michael Edwards
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
