I feel compelled to send my compliments to your reporter Jaymie Baxley. Moore County owes him a debt of gratitude for his coverage during the current pandemic.
From the beginning, Mr. Baxley has “sniffed out and dug for” information on the status of the virus in our county. In doing so, he has prodded our health officials to be more transparent and forthcoming in their reporting of the situation. This has allowed us to be informed and prepared during an unprecedented health crisis.
In addition, I have been personally involved in two other major stories that he has covered. Though I prefer not to publicly disclose my involvement, I can assure your readers that Mr. Baxley has provided salient and accurate coverage of these stories.
With respect and admiration, thank you, “Beagle Baxley”!
Dianne Schultz
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
