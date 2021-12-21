Organizers of the West Southern Pines Cleanup Day thank all the volunteers who participated in or supported this event Nov. 20.
A special thanks goes to Chief Nick Polidori, Lt. Jack Austin, and volunteer officers from the Southern Pines Police Department. Lt. Austin and several officers expedited the process by directing traffic while volunteers loaded items onto trucks and by helping to unload items into large disposal bins located in the community. Their efforts were much appreciated, and we look forward to collaborating with them on other community projects.
Thanks also to Reagan Parsons, our town manager, who enthusiastically took on the physically challenging job of loader/unloader.
The West Southern Pines Civic Club, the West Southern Pines Community Connectors and the West Southern Pines Community Watch Program acted as key supporters.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission assisted in planning and publicizing the event. They also provided refreshments and picked up litter during the event.
Most of all, thanks to the West Southern Pines residents, church congregations and organizations for their cooperation at all levels.
Lemuel Dowdy, Oliver Hines and Paul Murphy, Southern Pines
