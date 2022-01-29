Still No Solution On Short-Term Rentals
To everyone who attended the community Christmas Eve services at the Fair Barn, presented by Pinehurst United Methodist Church, thank you so much for your incredibly generous donations in excess of $12,000 to the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic for its planned addition of a dental clinic. Last year, the clinic was able to serve over 1,600 patients while helping them navigate the pandemic.
Good dental health and hygiene care is vital to overall good health for everyone. Being able to offer this additional important care and service to our patients will mean so much to all of them and their health care needs.
For more information about the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, and our mission to provide healthcare to the limited-income, uninsured of Moore County, please visit our website at www.moorefreecare.org. The love and caring exhibited by Moore County residents for their fellow citizens is astounding.
Mary Lou Bernett, Vice Chair, Moore Free and Charitable Clinic
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
