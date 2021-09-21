After changing the battery in one of my smoke detectors, it continued chirping. I called the Southern Pines Fire Department to ask what I should do, and they recommended changing out the smoke detectors if they are more than 10 years old.
Many thanks to Steve and Ken for doing this, because I did not know it is a service offered by both the Pinehurst and Southern Pines fire departments.
In addition, they recommended buying detectors with a 10-year lithium battery. So check the age of your smoke detectors. I wouldn’t have known that they have a planned obsolescence.
Pat Anderson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.