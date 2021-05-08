We at Moore Montessori would like to thank Moore County Schools for being great partners in the sale of the old Southern Pines Elementary School campus.
When we came to the MCS board with a plan to preserve the site for public schooling, they unanimously endorsed our vision. In recent months, MCS’s operations and maintenance teams have gone above and beyond as partners, sharing important information about the inner workings of the building and facilitating our visits to the campus.
Even now, after closing, they have continued to support a seamless transition. It is a special campus to many in the community; I know this as an alumni of the school myself.
So, on behalf of the MMCS Board of Directors, we offer our thanks and appreciation to the team at Moore County Schools and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellent public education in the heart of downtown Southern Pines.
Katherine Rucker
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
