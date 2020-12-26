It is finally finished: the Moore County Schools honor roll is now on the web. Go to the individual school site and click on honor roll, enjoy.
This has taken a long time, but it is well worth it. Now students who are on the honor roll will be recognized within weeks rather than printed in The Pilot several weeks later.
The students in the first-quarter honor roll should receive a special congratulation for their hard work, adjusting to a challenging schedule while keeping grades up to be rewarded on the honor roll. Great job.
John Root
Pinehurst
