With the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond, we are a major step closer to obliterating all history and recollection of the Civil War
Soon, we will have eradicated all references to the fact that slavery was unfortunately legal in this nation for almost 100 years.
As a white Southerner, I am relieved and grateful to the Cancel Culture movement for granting me absolution for a sin I never committed.
Seriously, our history is what it is. Some good and some not so good. The efforts to gain some sort of shallow satisfaction by destroying monuments and memorials that we may not like or appreciate is shortsighted and reflects a lack of acceptance of reality.
Many of these monuments are worthwhile pieces of art. Most were funded by private donations, although most were placed on public property. Public funds have been used to remove or destroy these pieces of art, and that is an absolute overreach of authority by those who carried out these illegal acts.
Why stop now? George Washington owned many slaves. Also, he was a revolutionary who rebelled against the British crown. Is he worthy of the reverence that we bestow upon him?
Jefferson? We know he was a slaveholder and that he never fully came to terms with that horrible institution.
Jackson, Madison, Monroe and other founders owned slaves. Union Generals Grant and Sherman had slave owners in their immediate families. Why are they worthy of our respect?
The answer is that those were different times, and things were legal that may have not been right, but, regrettably, they were legal. This is the major stain on our nation’s history, and it should not be forgotten.
George Rhodes
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
