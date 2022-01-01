I enjoy The Pilot (newspaper and online) very much, so thank you for all you do.
Recently I read about the features editor, Faye Dasen, retiring and the death of golf writer Howard Ward. All that was written was touching and showed the passion and dedication of these two.
Before those articles, though, I did not know who they were or note what articles they wrote.
I have come to know who John Nagy is, with his recent wedding, so I pay extra attention to when he writes something.
So, how about doing similar stories on your current writers to showcase their passion and purpose?
It is kind of like, when you know a player on a sports team, watching the game becomes much more interesting.
Lora Gisler, Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
