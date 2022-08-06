While I have only lived in Southern Pines a few years, I could not help but take notice of what appears to be much deserved criticism directed toward Moore County school board members David Hensley and Robert Levy.

Having spent many years on a school board in another part of the country, what I find tragic about this situation is that Hensley and Levy have some worthwhile ideas that deserve a legitimate board discussion. But because of their “my way or the highway attitude,” and wanting to mandate rather than negotiate, they have severely limited the progression of any of their ideas.

(2) comments

Sally Larson

Yes! Wouldn't that be refreshing.

Dwight Kidd

It all starts after Nov.

