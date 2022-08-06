While I have only lived in Southern Pines a few years, I could not help but take notice of what appears to be much deserved criticism directed toward Moore County school board members David Hensley and Robert Levy.
Having spent many years on a school board in another part of the country, what I find tragic about this situation is that Hensley and Levy have some worthwhile ideas that deserve a legitimate board discussion. But because of their “my way or the highway attitude,” and wanting to mandate rather than negotiate, they have severely limited the progression of any of their ideas.
Hensley/Levy have accomplished little to nothing to improve educational programs for Moore County students. There are so many good things that can be accomplished by having an open-minded, diverse, functioning school board.
A board whose members are willing to talk with each other rather than at each other means being productive representatives of their constituents. It is not about the reflection you see while looking into a mirror nor the seeking of attention by demonstrating “bravado” behavior.
It is time for all of us self-proclaimed adults to drop the “I” and “me” and replace it with the “we” and “them.”
The Moore County families and students deserve to be represented by a school board made up of positive, functioning adults.
Bill A. Smith
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
Yes! Wouldn't that be refreshing.
It all starts after Nov.
