Is anyone surprised that the nation is experiencing a teacher shortage? This result has been a long time coming.

In Moore County, a starting salary is $35,000, where the county average salary for all jobs is $42,000. ZipRecruiter ranks North Carolina 48th out of 50 states nationwide for average salaries. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that graduates with teaching degrees start out their careers at a salary deficit of 19 percent compared to their fellow graduates.

Kent Misegades

There are probably no other professions where pay and benefits are more transparent than for government educators. If the conditions were really that bad, our schools would have few teachers at all. Yet, they do. I have not heard of any shortage of teachers at charter and private schools. Their average pay and benefits are comparable if not less than government schools and rarely include tenure. But teachers there can focus on teaching the 3Rs. Home schools too seem not to lack for great teachers, based on their graduates’ stellar performance.

