Is anyone surprised that the nation is experiencing a teacher shortage? This result has been a long time coming.
In Moore County, a starting salary is $35,000, where the county average salary for all jobs is $42,000. ZipRecruiter ranks North Carolina 48th out of 50 states nationwide for average salaries. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that graduates with teaching degrees start out their careers at a salary deficit of 19 percent compared to their fellow graduates.
And it’s not just the salaries that give pause to a teaching career. The new political and extremist left/right rhetoric places teachers in the crosshairs of all segments as targets for what is or is not acceptable in the curriculum.
At one time, teachers were respected and revered. Now they are pawns of politicians and parents. Throw into the mix that they are now also seen as the final level of protection for keeping children alive to go home at the end of the day.
Many teachers must work second jobs in order to make a living income, and school budget cuts usually end up with teachers paying for classroom supplies or any extras for their classroom programs.
Solutions? Florida wants to hire military veterans with no college degree. Arizona is allowing college students to teach. Madison County, N.C., is providing AR-15s for their resource officers in each of its schools.
We must realize that, of all of the jobs that exist, the teaching profession is the most important. Teachers create the next generation of leaders and professionals. We must recognize the teachers of today and acknowledge their worth with respect and a viable income. Nothing is more important than our children.
Barbara Newton, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
There are probably no other professions where pay and benefits are more transparent than for government educators. If the conditions were really that bad, our schools would have few teachers at all. Yet, they do. I have not heard of any shortage of teachers at charter and private schools. Their average pay and benefits are comparable if not less than government schools and rarely include tenure. But teachers there can focus on teaching the 3Rs. Home schools too seem not to lack for great teachers, based on their graduates’ stellar performance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.