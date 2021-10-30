I read with interest Patricia Watterworth’s recent letter concerning the public display of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It intrigued me and made me think. Why just stop at the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution?

There are only 27 fully ratified Amendments to the Constitution in over 200 years. Each one of them must represent a very important period in our history. What a teaching moment for our children. I can just imagine a family with pre-teens visiting the display and reading the Amendments.

“Mommy, how come we needed the 13th Amendment in 1865? Didn’t the Declaration of Independence state in 1776 that all men are created equal?”

“Daddy, the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote in 1919? Why couldn’t women vote before that? That doesn’t seem fair.”

What a wonderful opportunity for our parents and teachers to explain how our country progressed over these last 200-plus years!

Nick Weltmann

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

EXACTLY. Very well stated.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

