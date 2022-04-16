The column by Joyce Reehling in The Pilot on Sunday, April 3, hits the bullseye to explain why history should be taught as it was even though it is discomforting to some who are ashamed of it or want to look the other way.
Her column should be widely distributed and taught in our schools.
History should not be whitewashed. It is what it is. It is not the sins of the past but the lack of acknowledgment and making it right that is the rot that ruins a family or a society.
If you don’t teach the whole of it, you are teaching propaganda rather than history.
Young students want to learn about all the things that many older citizens are ashamed of and don’t want people to know.
Kenneth Owens, Pinehurst
