I rarely respond to letters critical of my work on the Board of Education. I have a public platform and I want to leave plenty of room for those with whom I differ. But the March 2 letter from Kevin Lewis mischaracterized my personal convictions while it heaped unwarranted praise on our misguided new state standards for the teaching of social studies.
Contrary to the allegation of Mr. Lewis, as an educator, I do not teach “Happy Meal History.” Issues like Wounded Knee and Stonewall are well within my understanding. My honors thesis at UNC-Chapel Hill centered on the infamous Wilmington Rebellion of 1898. As such, I understand infamy. I also note that such matters are considered infamous only because an exceptional nation founded on the equality of all its citizens had the courage to reckon with its high ideals.
Our nation’s exceptionalism is greater than the sum of its transgressions. The new social studies standards emphasize these transgressions.They minimize the exceptions to those transgressions and thereby ignore America’s true greatness.
Such standards are a monument to “presentism” or “the viewing the past through the lens of the present.” History makes no sense unless we study the past from the perspective historical figures themselves. Separating the past from the reality within the past creates a lack of appreciation for the challenges our predecessors overcame. The new standards do not complement the study of history, only its chastisement.
Our educational politicos in Raleigh emphasize history as a struggle among racial groups. That is much more simplistic than the historical accounts it seeks to replace. History cannot be explained by concentrating on race any better than all illness can be explained by machinations of the spine. Properly taught, history is an evolution of ideas reckoning with reality.
Robert M. Levy
Pinehurst
