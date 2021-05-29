The new revised social studies materials and standards being reviewed and debated by our Moore County school board members may at first glance sound non-threatening. But there are two sides to the issue, and I believe it is good that some on the board are willing to speak up about social and political issues, especially those involving race.
I think we can all agree that politics creeps into all parts of our lives, and this includes school curricula. So our educators, including school board members, need to remain focused on ensuring that our kids receive an honest account of history, honest about injustices, and also rich with stories about our achievements and sacrifices.
This is in contrast to the grim narrative being proposed by some. On a related note, I find it interesting that one writer was critical of Mr. Levy not having the credentials to understand what is done by our trusted educators. She is wrong; Mr. Levy has the strongest credential: He was once a student.
William Berger
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.