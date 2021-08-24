Mr. William Shaw’s most recent anti-GOP piece in The Pilot confirms he is a bonafide supporter, if not creature, of the swamp. It was ridiculous and scurrilous nonsense. He used a lot of verbiage that was both sketchy and misleading, and accuses the other side of what he himself is doing.
It is obvious that he relies totally on mainstream media for his information when he might go out and find some facts. There are a lot available. His views and the amount of anti-Trump and anti-GOP material appearing in The Pilot over the last five months show that Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in the area.
David Bailey
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Your trusted sources ? FOX?, OAN?, NEWSMAX? Alex Jones?
John Misiaszek
