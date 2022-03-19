In a recent editorial, the award-winning Pilot insults certain critics of Moore County Schools, saying their maturity level and rational faculty “seem to be in arrears.” With future awards at stake, the newspaper cannot just call them stupid.
The editorial also denies Mr. Pedersen his legitimate concern, calls his critique part of a “political agenda” and alludes to a “high horse of histrionics.”
Never mind the merits of a school library book directed to a subset of a subset of a population, a book that almost no one has checked out, and never mind that friendly review committees have endorsed the book selection. A more important issue concerns the notion that one critic, Mr. Pedersen, “is a man without standing: He has no children in Moore County Schools and no connection to these schools.”
Taxpayers do have standing, beyond the board members they elect, because taxpayers help fund these schools. Another argument can be made for all Moore County citizens, taxpaying or not. The newspaper should recognize that, while limited in their ability to “print the news,” taxpayers have bought the right to “raise hell.”
G. McConnell, Southern Pines
