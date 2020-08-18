In his July 8 column, Don Tortorice bemoans that several bills passed by the House have not become law, despite his claim that these bills are “currently favored by most Americans.” He also claims that the lack of action by the Senate is “not what the founders wanted.”
The division of governmental power was designed to prevent government excess and the representative structure serves as insurance against runaway populism, whether liberal or conservative. Many of the bills he advocates attack business.
Making Election Day a federal holiday, governmental price controls on prescription drugs, and minimum wage all are a “tax” on businesses. I guess when the tax-and-spend game hits a limit, just steal from businesses.
The ideological righteousness of the progressive populism has become shrill. It’s time for our leaders to stop bribing the populace with more goodies to get elected and start to focus on encouraging job creation and economic vitality with fairness toward all.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
