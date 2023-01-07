Our community has recently been through many trials. My family has also faced a terribly difficult year; our house burned down completely. After that tragedy, we found so many angels in Moore County who helped feed and clothe my family in our worst time. For their aid, I will be ever grateful.
I witnessed many similar angels during our recent power outage. Due to these many blessings, and even after my recent Army retirement, we chose to make Moore County our permanent home.
But now we all face a different fire, which is white supremacy. We must take these flames most seriously.
There have been banners flown in Moore County that support white supremacist ideals and recruiting. I grew up in a town that was well familiar with the Ku Klux Klan. We had KKK marches and often propaganda placed on our windshields. That was violence being broadcasted by those who have haunted our past, and now our present.
There is tremendous good in most all of you here. I know this from my work in the community, the blackout and my family’s tragedy. I encourage you to look at the faces of your neighbors and recognize that we are all incredible people with unique beliefs. The differences that divide us are not so great as the many things that unite us.
I encourage each of you, and our community leaders, to speak out openly regarding the threats of white supremacy and hatred of all kinds.
I understand that this is a very uncomfortable topic. The only way to solve our problem is encouraging open dialogue, and shining a light on why some individuals feel so disenfranchised in their own lives that they must turn toward hatred.
Carlin Corsino
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
