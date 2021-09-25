A “credible threat” of violence against a school board member was identified prior to this past week’s public business meeting. Board Chair Libby Carter exercised her obligation to do everything she can to protect the safety of fellow members, parents, children and other people that might attend the meeting.
Most people know free speech is limited when it endangers people. No one worries about peaceful protests, but when you combine crowds with violent threats it’s hard to predict what might happen, and even harder to control it. Apparently the decision was recommended by law enforcement. I generally defer to experts when deciding important questions.
The chair has the right to keep meetings at the central office, since that’s where they are supposed to be. We don’t know who was in the discussion, but board members Robert Levy and David Hensley have proven to be more interested in creating conflict than solutions.
It’s also clear that the threats were directed toward those that voted against Levy, Hensley and Philip Holmes, yet none have called for civility or calm. Instead, they’ve continued to fan the flames of violence.
Carter should eliminate in-person attendance of the public until all board members commit themselves to peaceful discourse and do all they can to ensure that their supporters do the same.
Most recent public comment has been irrelevant grandstanding. I’ve heard speakers talking about things that don’t exist, using their time to just read a prayer, spend their time talking about why people should take their kids out of public school and even offer up veiled threats.
That kind of speech is not productive and wastes the time of everyone involved.
Lowell Simon
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
