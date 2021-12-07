During our Nov. 16 meeting, the Moore County Board of Commissioners proclaimed December as Digital Inclusion Month in Moore County.
The board recently established the Digital Inclusion Task Force to determine where broadband infrastructure is needed to benefit the greatest population, communicate and market options for affordable internet service opportunities, and determine how to increase digital literacy in the county.
As part of these efforts, on behalf of the task force and the Board of Commissioners, I urge all residents of Moore County to complete the North Carolina Broadband Survey to gather information on locations without adequate internet access and speeds.
The information gathered using this survey will be used to provide context to the state’s broadband picture; guide funding opportunities through North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant program; inform research and policy recommendations; and support strategic targeting of additional funding channels.
Please take five minutes to complete the North Carolina Broadband Survey at https://ncbroadband.gov/survey or by phone at (919) 750-0553.
Frank Quis, chairman
Moore County Board of Commissioners
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
