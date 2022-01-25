“Flop sweat” happens when a comic or actor loses his or her audience and is exposed onstage with a script that doesn’t work anymore. It is the end of the road for a performer.
I saw a group “flop sweat” during the public comments at the Moore County commissioners meeting on Jan. 18. I was there to raise awareness of a book drive for the new African American cultural center in the old Southern Pines Primary School. I was the last to speak but it became evident that the usual anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers were there to make me the sacrificial lamb.
I had picked out one of their dwindling group for her Judas Iscariot missionary work with pregnant women on behalf of the local Roman Catholic Church. It is no secret she is against the COVID-19 vaccine and the mask because she doesn’t miss a public comment session with the Board of Health, the Board of Education and the county commissioners’ meetings condemning both of them.
The Roman Catholic Church is squarely behind the COVID-19 vaccine and mask wearing and I wrote to the Archdiocese of Raleigh bishop and told him she was a Trojan horse. At the meeting I was attacked as a gangster enforcer who threatened women.
I called them morons and said the Addams Family has more credibility than they do, and when I left I was followed by one demanding an apology. It was so threatening that the court sheriff crossed the floor to intervene. It is captured in the tape.
They have run out of supporters and flop sweat shows their desperation.
When I leave the stage, I remember the cardinal law of show biz: Never let them see you sweat.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
Mr. Lewis, I was there and can confirm what you report is correct. Equally disturbing, to me at least, when you enter the building there is a sign clearly stating "Masks Required." There we no fewer that 10 attendees at that meeting not wearing masks. I relocated my seat to so as to net be in proximity to three such inconsiderate, uncaring individuals.
John Misiaszek
Why weren't the police called to evict those not wearing masks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.