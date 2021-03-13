Thank goodness for Freedom Matters NC and Lydia Boesch. They care deeply about the future of their families, friends and this community.
They dare to bring public awareness on a topic that holds very divided opinions: mask mandates. We aren’t just dealing with a virus anymore. Our individual freedoms are eroding before our eyes. If we do not wake up and if we continue to give our leaders permission to mandate any aspect of our lives — today, health choices — we will find ourselves in an America we barely recognize and an America our children will know only through history books.
It is easy to surrender your freedoms when you’re constantly barraged with fear of death or infection due to COVID. There are fears of job loss, if not already lost due to lockdowns of businesses.
Freedom Matters NC and Lydia are looking ahead of this crisis bubble we’re in. They understand quiet compliance to endless mandates empowers our government to control us. Today they are deciding for us how we can stay healthy by wearing a mask.
History has shown that government loves authority and doesn’t like to give it up.
Janice Cantelou
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
