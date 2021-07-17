I am writing in support of the purchase by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust of the Southern Pines Primary School site located on Carlisle Street in Southern Pines. My reasons include the following.
* When appraised, the Aberdeen Elementary School and the Southern Pines Primary School were appraised by the school board's own appraiser at approximately the same value. This provides a sound basis upon which to substantiate the Southern Pines Primary School site's Fair Market Value. The amount being offered by the trust matches what Moore County Schools will receive from the final bid on the Aberdeen Elementary School.
* West Southern Pines has long been denied the rights and services afforded other adjacent and surrounding areas. The sale of the primary school site to the trust presents an ideal opportunity to make it possible for West Southern Pines to revitalize itself.
* Sale of the school would exhibit wise stewardship of Moore County Schools assets and demonstrate a spirit of cooperation and long-term gain.
* Purchase by the trust would make the sale an easy one, while also freeing the school board of deferred maintenance or dealing with land parcels.
* Purchase would foster benefits to our entire community by increasing economic prosperity of West Southern Pines and Moore County residents; increasing availability of enriching cultural experiences; honoring the intent of the original purchasers of the property decades ago; affording increased exposure to and appreciation of African American history; and forging bonds of relationship throughout disparate groups.
Please join me in supporting the trust's purchase of the primary school.
Nancy Ellis, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
