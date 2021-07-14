Soon the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust will again make an offer to purchase the Southern Pines Primary School from the Moore County Board of Education.
The trust's plans to repurpose the school into a world-class African American History Museum and Cultural Arts Center will benefit all of Moore County and beyond.
For years, West Southern Pines has suffered from oppressive zoning regulations which have not allowed for economic development. Now the trust proposes a center in West Southern Pines that will provide educational, cultural, recreational, medical and economic opportunities in one of Moore County's less-advantaged communities. Let's get on board and support this important economic boon.
Eleanor Collins, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.