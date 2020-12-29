On Dec. 14, I viewed the Moore County Board of Education meeting online. Numerous West Southern Pines residents spoke supporting the proposed acquisition of the school and property by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
Their testimonies reflected the strong spirit of community in West Southern Pines and the strong attachment to the history of the school. Such pride and commitment is the most valuable asset of West Southern Pines.
Now is the time that the African American leadership of this community has the vision of a black heritage center with multiple educational and economic development venues. They need our support.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, none of the board members expressed any support to the vision of the West Southern Pines community. All concerns were focused on getting the maximum dollars from a sale of the school and property. It was suggested that the town of Southern Pines step forward with dollar support. I agree.
Myron Dice, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
