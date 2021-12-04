In response to Marvin L. Covault’s column of Nov. 9, I have to agree with compulsory national service for all 18-year-old Americans with some additions.
I think it should be a four-year program with a National Guard requirement during those four years. It should also include an apprenticeship program for all building trades and educational training for those not interested or capable of manual labor. A GED program should be available for those lacking a diploma.
Fifty years ago I was not a candidate for college. I was willing to work but I had no trade. I was lucky enough to be accepted in the U.S. government, and after four years became a journeyman electrician and eventually licensed in my own business.
Not all people have access to learn a trade as I did, but a national service program could provide that for everybody. Apprentices could be housed in all military bases across the country and work with government contractors on-site. One month every year would be spent in a National Guard training program.
I keep reading about how the trades can’t find enough people. Let the government train them.
Roger Davis
Jackson Springs
