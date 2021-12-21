The season for giving is again upon us, but that doesn’t mean it’s only for kids or family. Not all gifts come in brightly wrapped boxes with bows on top.
We have a jewel in our midst that not everyone is aware of, and it’s called the Sandhills Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic. It offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for people who may not have the financial means to use one of our many wonderful local veterinary clinics.
If you have a relative, friend or maybe a neighbor who has a pet that needs to be “fixed,” what a wonderful gift it would be for them and their pet.
Our shelters are overflowing with hundreds of adoptable kittens and cats, puppies and adult dogs, and the euthanasia rate is a disgrace. This doesn’t have to be, if people would only take responsibility and make it so these unwanted creatures aren’t “born to die.” Please, fix your own pets, or give so someone else can.
Linda Emerson, Raeford
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
