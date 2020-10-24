We are voting for Helena Wallin-Miller because she is willing to do the hard things for the children of Moore County.
Tearing others down is easy. Building schools is hard. Helena worked with county commissioners and led a school bond campaign to fund the construction of four new elementary schools during her time on the board.
Sowing distrust and spreading debunked rumors is easy. Collaborating with others is hard. Helena listens to others and studies all sides of an issue before she makes decisions, building relationships through mutual respect and trust. During her time on the board, the number of career and technical credentials earned by Moore County students increased six-fold as a result of the improved partnership with Sandhills Community College. Over the past six years, teacher satisfaction has improved from being last in the region to second highest.
Claiming the game is rigged when you don’t get the outcome you want is easy. Redistricting students to accommodate for newly built schools as well as overcrowding is hard. It is a thankless, but necessary job that Helena tackled with grace and dignity because she cares about all of the children in Moore County.
As conservative voters, we believe this race should not be determined by party affiliation. Being a Republican or a Democrat has nothing to do with being an effective school board member. Character matters. Vote for a proven leader with the experience, integrity, and grit to make positive decisions for our children.
Greg and Sara Blakely
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.