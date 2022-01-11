January is a month of resolutions. People looking within themselves and assessing what needs to change, and how best to achieve that change.
Some of these resolutions work. Some do not. There is one resolution that I hope you all will consider making and will follow through on it. I urge you to stand up and protect innocent human life.
Everyday in America, over 2,000 are killed by abortion. Since Roe vs. Wade took effect, more than 63.3 million fetuses have been aborted. We will never know what these precious souls could have accomplished. They never got the chance at life.
If we cannot protect the most innocent, who can we protect? If our inalienable rights given to us by God cannot be applied to the most innocent, who can they apply to? If we can justify killing millions of children, who is next? The elderly? The infirm? Where does it end?
I look at my children's baby pictures and there is so much sweetness and innocence. So helpless and in need of care. How can we allow any child to be killed? It needs to stop.
Please consider getting involved. There will be a march in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21. Please consider going. Consider giving money to pro life causes. Call or write your government representative.
Make a resolution to support life and fight for it like a life depends on it.
Joseph Garrison, Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Amen Brother, stand for those who can't stand for themselves.
Beautiful letter; thank you, Mr. Garrison.
