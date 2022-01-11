January is a month of resolutions. People looking within themselves and assessing what needs to change, and how best to achieve that change.

Some of these resolutions work. Some do not. There is one resolution that I hope you all will consider making and will follow through on it. I urge you to stand up and protect innocent human life.

Everyday in America, over 2,000 are killed by abortion. Since Roe vs. Wade took effect, more than 63.3 million fetuses have been aborted. We will never know what these precious souls could have accomplished. They never got the chance at life.

If we cannot protect the most innocent, who can we protect? If our inalienable rights given to us by God cannot be applied to the most innocent, who can they apply to? If we can justify killing millions of children, who is next? The elderly? The infirm? Where does it end?

I look at my children's baby pictures and there is so much sweetness and innocence. So helpless and in need of care. How can we allow any child to be killed? It needs to stop.

Please consider getting involved. There will be a march in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21. Please consider going. Consider giving money to pro life causes. Call or write your government representative.

Make a resolution to support life and fight for it like a life depends on it.

Joseph Garrison, Pinebluff

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Sammy McNeill

Amen Brother, stand for those who can't stand for themselves.

Report Add Reply
Brenda Pistani

Beautiful letter; thank you, Mr. Garrison.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days