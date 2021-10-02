One of the joys of living in small towns are the local, nonpartisan elections. We are blessed in this area to have many capable and worthy candidates for the offices of Town Council. Having lived in the area since 1984, we are well acquainted with many of those running for office in Southern Pines.
For us, one candidate stands out. Ann Petersen is a woman of integrity, vision and intelligence. She is a listener who studies situations before rushing to judgment — qualities that make a good leader.
Over the years she has put forth outstanding efforts in a law practice and then in the classroom. We personally witnessed her love of teaching and the respect she garnered from her students. To this day, many students credit her with helping them become outstanding citizens as adults.
Recently, she has been a strong supporter of the Land Trust as she and her late husband, Bruce Cunningham, were instrumental in building the Blanchie Carter educational lab.
Unfortunately, having moved from Southern Pines, we can no longer vote in this election. However, we strongly urge you to support this candidate and elect Ann to the Town Council of Southern Pines.
Sam and Beth Walker
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.