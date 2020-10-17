Board of Education District 3 voters, I ask you to stand with me and vote new candidates to our Board of Education.
If we want a voice on the topics that matter in our district, then we must remove those who stand in the way. Let’s vote those in office out and start with some new members that understand that District 3 should never be an afterthought again. Cast your votes for Robert Levy, David Hensley, and Phillip Holmes.
Sammy McNeill
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
