I attended part of the June Moore County Board of Education meeting. During the public speaking portion of the meeting, one individual spoke passionately about the lack of respect teachers have in Moore County and stated that Moore County is losing teachers at three times the rate as are other districts in North Carolina and still having great problems replacing those they lose.

Board Member David Hensley then spoke up and criticized the former board and stated that in 2016 Moore County had 10 B-rated schools and zero F-rated schools. He continued, stating that in 2022 we had only five B-rated schools and two F-rated schools and he called out the prior board for this lack of performance.

(11) comments

Stephen Woodward

Teachers were vehemently opposed to re-opening schools because they believed the fabricated narrative that children were asymptomatic carriers of the “deadly virus”. (The national teachers’ union lobbied the CDC to sustain lockdowns long after they were justifiable). Meanwhile, not only was learning loss predictable, the shutdowns wrought other consequences — depression and suicidal inclinations that linger even now. And, worse, many kids from unstable families returned to school when they finally opened and displayed behavior described as “feral”. (Little wonder teachers are fleeing). Finally, one of the people largely responsible for damaging our kids emotionally and educationally, NC health director Mandy Cohen, recently was appointed to head the CDC. What could possibly go wrong when China unleashes its next bioweapon?

Barbara Misiaszek

Steve, aren't you going to tell us how many people died from the "jab" ?

John Misiaszek

Stephen Woodward

Yes. Are you sitting down?

Barbara Misiaszek

In the 2022 school year there were approximately 2,600 Moore County school kids and 550 staff diagnosed with covid. Maybe a gap year rather than on line classes would have been a better idea? In any event, I think it was a good idea to close schools. What probably would have also been a good idea would have been to hold kids who fell too far behind back a year. However, we are where we are and as I stated, we need to have an all hands on deck philosophy and get the kids back to where they need to be.

John Misiaszek

Peyton Cook

It was Teachers Unions that closed the Public schools. They didn’t are about the kids only the teachers. Many private, parochial, charter and home schools stayed open without to many problems..

Stephen Woodward

Diagnosed. So what? Do we close schools when flu is on a rampage. You’re making my case. Those stats tell me we had natural immunity spiking in the right direction. Who among them was seriously ill? Let me answer my question: Zero.

Barbara Misiaszek

Steve, you don't know that do you? We had over 350 people in Moore County die OF covid. Over 1,100,000 people in the U.S. have died of covid. How many others are even now suffering the effects of long covid? Too many people , i/e/, you, have dismissed this virus as insignificant. You and they are and have been wrong.

John Misiaszek

Comment deleted.
Barbara Misiaszek

An expected response Kent. What took you so long?

John Misiaszek

