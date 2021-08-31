Early in the pandemic, there was an outpouring of support for front line workers. Our community donated masks and food, and signs were displayed thanking our health care heroes.
Exhausted after 17 months and counting, our medical community deserves our thanks even more today. While others have resumed their mostly normal lives, our medical community cannot escape the sickness and death caused by this pandemic.
My husband, a local physician, grieves the loss of patients he has known for years only to be accused by some that the medical community made up the pandemic to get rich. Then, he struggles to be empathetic for those same people when they get sick.
Experiencing firsthand the current surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations, my husband spoke on behalf of 70 local medical providers at the recent school board meeting. He urged the board to follow CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines recommending that masks be worn indoors until rates decrease to minimize school days missed due to quarantine. Some in attendance then proceeded to boo him.
Where is the support for our medical community now?
Moore County proudly touts having top-notch health care, however actual support for our medical professionals appears to be just lip service for some, considering only about half of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Actions, or in this case inactions, have consequences. Unfortunately, our medical providers and students are the ones to suffer.
Instead of providing food or a sign, the best way to support our health are heroes now is by getting vaccinated and following safety guidelines so we can end this pandemic and our students can remove their masks. In the very least, let’s show respect for our medical professionals because they are the ones we’ll rely on when we or a loved one gets sick.
Lynn Antil
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
What you've said here could not have been better said !! If only the un-vaccinated would listen and act on your words. If necessary, and it appears to be, all employers should mandate vaccinations for all employees. This virus can be beat, but not without a unified effort by ALL of us.
John Misiaszek
