I read with concern The Pilot’s coverage of the efforts by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust to buy the Southern Pines Primary school. The Board of Education must not miss this opportunity to support a locally led effort to breathe new life into one of the most historically and culturally significant landmarks in our community.
Americans will continue to protest until our country takes Black lives seriously. But today, the Moore County Board of Education can make a positive step toward supporting the West Southern Pines community by accepting the Land and Housing Trust’s offer to purchase the school.
The offer is supported by a certified appraisal and state law permits the Board of Education to accept this offer as a private sale, not subject to a public auction.
The nonprofit buyer meets the state’s exception to the rule that requires school boards to sell to the highest bidder. The Land and Housing Trust will preserve the historic and cultural significance of the property.
With the Board of Education’s help the Land and Housing Trust will build a stronger community.
Accomplishments begin with a vision. I like what I see.
Brian O’Grady, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
