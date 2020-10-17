Voters have a lengthy ballot this election year. From the presidential ticket on down, this many races make it easy to overlook local contests.
However, I encourage voters to take a careful look at the race for North Carolina District Court 19D, where Judge Tiffany Bartholomew is running to keep her seat against challenger Steve Bibey. Once you dig into the details of their records, the choice between them is clear.
Judge Bartholomew was appointed in 2019. The governor selected her because of her outstanding reputation and service to the people of Moore County.
As an assistant district attorney for nearly a decade, Judge Bartholomew prosecuted some of the most complex and sensitive cases, like child sexual abuse. Her dedication to seeking justice for victims was evident throughout her prosecutorial career. The courtroom where her swearing in ceremony as district court judge took place was standing room only. It was plain to see that her colleagues, past and present, hold her in high esteem.
Mr. Bibey is a former District 19D judge. He lost in 2018 to Judge Regina Joe. Prior to that defeat, Mr. Bibey had scored low marks on the North Carolina Bar Association’s Judicial Performance Evaluation. In this survey attorneys evaluate judicial candidates’ qualifications.
In the 2018 survey Mr. Bibey was given poor ratings on such criteria as “Treats all in courtroom with courtesy and respect”; “Shows patience and self-control;” and “Is able to serve in a fair and impartial manner.” Most respondents ranked Mr. Bibey as average or below average in every single category.
The people of Moore and Hoke County deserve a district court judge who is compassionate, competent, and impartial. Judge Tiffany Bartholomew is all of those things and more. She deserves your vote for District Court judge.
Jessica Wells
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
