Robert Wittman, Moore County health director, is just doing his job.
I have known Robert Wittman professionally for many years. We served together on a board responsible for addressing health issues affecting our community. I have found him to be a competent and conscientious servant of the people.
I believe many, if not most, would agree we are experiencing unique times where protocols, legal interpretations and “ business as usual” have taken on new meaning. In the complexity of the local health department business where the clients’ best interest has always been a high priority, guarded by federal law which protects patients privacy (HIPAA), professional ethical values and the challenges of getting the complete truth to the public, we suddenly find ourselves entrenched in a public “need to know” pandemic.
It is no surprise that this dynamic would create somewhat of a competition between the public’s “need to know” and the health departments “need to protect.”
Additionally, in a time when people are being called out for their health condition, we are traveling a very sensitive path. and Wittman and his staff are caught in the middle.
As police chief for many years, I can relate to similar challenges regarding how to handle information. I had to balance the need for the public to be well informed against the need to protect the safety of victims of crimes along with the police officers investigating those crimes.
While we must be diligent in our pursuit of information, we need to recognize that our local health department is adapting to a changing health care environment. I’m confident they remain committed to serving all of us while respecting the privacy we all deserve.
Gerald Galloway
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.