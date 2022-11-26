As a professional engineer whose background is in civil engineering with an advanced degree in traffic engineering and transportation planning, in addition to more than 45 years of professional experience in and as a municipal engineer, I have taken an interest in trying to promote the continuous flow intersection (CFI) proposal advanced by NCDOT to improve our iconic Traffic Circle.
I am convinced that the innovative concept of a CFI can greatly improve the capacity conditions where a major federal highway — U.S. 15-501 — and two state highways — N.C. 2 and 211 — intersect.
The mission of the NCDOT is to “connect people, products and places safely and efficiently with customer focus, accountability and environmental sensitivity to enhance the economy and vitality of North Carolina.” Its core values are safety, innovation, service, teamwork and quality, among others.
It’s good to know that the CFI concept can and will improve traffic conditions to meet the DOT mission tenants through the planning period (2045) and perhaps beyond.
Here are some benefits in no particular order:
n Through and left turns are separated so as to move at the same time in a safe, efficient manner.
n Reduces delay by coordinated signal cycle timing and number of lanes assigned to the various movements.
n Eliminates backups spewing emissions.
n Queues clear within one-sided signal (60 seconds or so).
n Capacity is maximized to meet demand by adjusting signal timing and number of lanes.
n Reduces accidents by reducing conflicts.
n Eliminates traffic bypass using adjacent residential streets.
Hopefully, this answers some questions, or may generate more, as to how and why replacement of the circle results in a better understanding of how the CFI operates and moves public opinion in a more positive direction.
Let the education process continue to public acceptance of the concept.
Leo Santowasso
Pinehurst
