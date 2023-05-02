A grand demonstration of freedom of speech was on display at the April 17 Moore County Board of Education meeting. I applaud the board’s decision to allow the audience to applaud after each speaker spoke.
I support the adoption of the Parents’ Bill of Rights because parents have the most responsibility for the welfare of their children.
I remember insisting that my young daughter be covered with a lead apron when getting an X-ray of her leg. This was 40 years ago, so maybe the danger to reproductive organs has lessened since then.
If my daughter, when she was an adult, was not able to have children as a result of the radiation, I as her mom would bear the anguish with her, not the radiology technician. I know that teachers are much more involved in students’ lives than radiology technicians, but I think you get my point.
Companies as well as people get unfortunate outcomes when they think of short-term consequences to the detriment of long-term consequences. Preteens and teens experience many emotional ups and downs. I know I did.
There is a phrase that my daughter learned in vet school: When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras. When there is a problem with an animal, think first of the most common cause, not the most exotic.
When students are experiencing emotional difficulties, it would be wise to discuss more common treatments than jumping to possibly irreversible treatments that would inhibit their ability to become moms or dads.
Margaret Smetana
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
