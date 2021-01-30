It’s time for someone to speak up for Congressman Richard Hudson, who represents Moore and parts of Cumberland County.
While our local and state elections are conducted with the greatest integrity, not all states/cities are as conscientious as North Carolina.
I applaud Congressman Hudson for standing up for his constituents on Jan. 6, whatever the results may be.
Nancy Fiorillo, Pinehurst
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
What was it,District 9 right there in Robson, NC where there was a case of election fraud,vote harvesting, 2 years ago? By Republicans. So, is NC's system better than Pa. of Ga.,or Az.,or Mi.,or Wisc.where there has been no determination of election fraud? No,Rep. Hudson should not have supported the false claim of election fraud during our 2020 Presidential election. He should have voted to accept the votes as certified by all 50 states.
John Misiaszek
