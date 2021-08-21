As a lifelong North Carolinian, I appreciate the economic development and jobs that clean energy has generated over the years. I believe addressing climate change will create more jobs in the future and create even more opportunities for North Carolina families to climb the economic ladder.
The clean energy industry in North Carolina is growing and changing as we continue to see real benefits it provides both to our environment and our economy. Clean energy comes in many forms and is helping to reduce consumer costs, increase energy reliability, and reduce our carbon footprint.
Solar energy is sustainable, renewable and abundant, and provides a lower-cost alternative to traditional sources of electricity. As of August 2021, the average solar panel cost in Moore County is $2.79 per watt, resulting in significant savings for consumers.
Clean energy is reliable. When we experienced the gasoline shortage this past spring, many had to go without. The same can be true of electricity. Reliable energy is the backbone of our economy, “renewables can contribute to grid reliability and security by creating a grid that is more flexible, able to respond to system changes quickly, and diverse.”
As we learn more about renewable energy, we understand that having it as part of our energy mix makes our electric grid more secure and less susceptible to interruption.
According to a study released in June by RTI International, the cumulative economic impact of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in the state of North Carolina totals more than $40 billion over the last 14 years. From March 2016 to February 2021, 14.8 percent of North Carolina’s energy was clean. In the past decade alone, the number of clean energy projects in North Carolina was more than 19,500, and clean energy supports nearly 115,000.
George Little
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.