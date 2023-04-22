As a caregiver to a parent with Alzheimer’s, access to FDA-approved treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people like my father would be life-changing for the people I love and those in my community.
Due to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ coverage decision nearly two years ago, treatments are only available to those who can afford to pay out-of-pocket. Let me be clear — CMS covers all FDA-approved drugs except for this class of drugs for Alzheimer’s disease.
Worse yet, on Feb. 22, CMS doubled down on this injustice by refusing to reconsider its policy despite a request from the Alzheimer’s Association to reverse course. This request had broad bipartisan congressional support. CMS’s policy is unjustified, harmful and unfair.
Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people like my father who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should have it covered by Medicare. My father and all those living with Alzheimer’s deserve better, and we need support from Congress.
Join me in asking U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson to support access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Please also join me in demanding the Biden administration take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.
Brett Denison
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.