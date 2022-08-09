Having had the opportunity to attend the final round of the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, what a pleasure it was to observe individuals who play the game of golf for the sheer enjoyment of being able to participate in the game of a lifetime.
A tip of the hat to both the USGA and the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club for a job well done.
With everything that is presently taking place in the world of professional golf, I for one am done with the greed and self-centeredness which seems particularly prevalent with the upstart LIV Tour.
Here’s an idea that just might awaken those who have forgotten that golf is a game that reveals one’s true character. Instead of supporting the egocentric globetrotters, let’s take that money and redirect it toward the USGA and the Adaptive Open, in order to grow the game for those who participate for the pure joy of camaraderie and the eternal quest of carding the ultimate round.
Geoffrey Spence
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
