It is with surprise and dismay that I see the relatively small number of attendees at the exciting, creative programs at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines.
Oscar-nominated short films, movies about famous artists and interesting independent films such as The Pollinators and Art and Copy are scheduled to be shown at The Sunrise over the next several weeks. These programs, in addition to the operas simulcast from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and so many more, are a treasure.
Additionally the Sandhills Repertory Theatre has partnered with the Sunrise, and Mike Pizzi is continuing to bring Broadway talent to the Sunrise.
We really need to support these treasures. There are a number of ways to find out what is being presented at the Sunrise. The theater calendar — www.sunrisetheater.com — The Pilot or entering one’s name on the Sunrise Theater’s mailing list are all ways to assure excellent programs won’t be missed. I encourage everyone to support this precious resource in the Sandhills.
Carol Gemson
Pinehurst
