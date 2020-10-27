In response to Mr. Fiorillo’s letter of Aug. 29:
“We have many very successful African Americans in our country. It’s true they are descendants of oppressed people, but, again, they saw opportunity, put the past behind them and moved forward to embrace all that our great country has to offer.”
Success, however you define it, depends not only upon the one who strives but on those who facilitate or hinder that success.
Unlike the immigrant, the enslaved peoples, when emancipated by law, were not emancipated from the ingrained attitudes of their oppressors. That emancipated individual and his/her descendants lived under the weight of having been counted as property not a person.
Science posited the Black man/woman was not as intelligent as their White counterpart. The policy of “Separate but Equal” was separate but never equal.
The social order evolved to create a society governed by “Jim Crow” laws and attitudes. Yes, we are all responsible for working to create our own destiny. None of us has done it alone.
Deborah Kirschke
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
