As a citizen of Moore County who loves and appreciates her community, I commend the Moore County Board of Education for its recent statement of intent to work together as an elected group to make decisions in the best interest of our students.
Relative to the question of the appropriate social studies curriculum to teach in our schools, I encourage all of us to look at the learning tasks designated in the NC Standard Course of Study: analyze, evaluate, understand, explain (often cause and effect relationships), summarize, exemplify, evaluate.
Who among us does not want our young people to be equipped with thinking skills that enable them to engage in challenging and controversial issues they confront in today’s complex society? Much of our nation’s history is difficult to confront, but to ignore it limits our ability to analyze why we made the decisions we did, to learn from the mistakes we made, and to move forward in our efforts to achieve a democracy “with liberty and justice for all.”
Evelyn Vest-Arnold
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
